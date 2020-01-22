These are the council buildings up for sale in South Ayrshire

The latest buildings to be sold off by South Ayrshire Council have been revealed.

Bosses have judged 11 buildings that are no longer needed should be sold, given away or knocked down in South Ayrshire.

A council report on the disposal of the surplus buildings said: “A number of council-owned buildings have been identified as being unproductive in that they no longer contribute to the council’s strategic objectives or service requirements.

“They generate little or no income for the council and have no long-term development potential.”

It is a goodbye from the council to the following publicly owned buildings:

• 15-17 Sandgate, Ayr – up for sale.

• 2 Saltfield Lane, Ayr – up for sale.

• Workshop at Alderston Avenue – up for sale.

• 18 George Street, Ayr – up for sale.

• Land at Monument Road, Ayr – up for sale

• Sannox Place Bothy, Ayr – up for sale.

• Ladywell Avenue, Grangestone Industrial Estate, Girvan – up for sale.

• 8 Main Street, Straiton – up for sale

• Richmond Hall, 8 Main Street, Kirkoswald – up for sale.

• Vacant Buildings, Walker Road, Depot, Ayr – up for sale.

• Former Tourist Office, The Flushes, Girvan – up for demolition.

• Walker Road, Depot, Ayr Depot buildings – up for demolition.