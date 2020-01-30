Thoughtful donation to Acute Stroke Unit

The Acute Stroke Unit (ASU) at University Hospital Crosshouse has received a generous donation from the family of a former patient.

Grace Mitchell was admitted to Ward 3E at University Hospital Crosshouse, however sadly passed away on 21 November 2019. Grace’s family wished to show their appreciation for the staff who helped care for her during her time in hospital.

The family arranged for a collection at Grace’s funeral which raised an amazing £1,000 for Ward 3E.

Shaaron Boyle, Grace’s daughter, said: “The care, attention and dedication she received in her final days was outstanding and our family will be eternally grateful to the staff on Ward 3E, Acute Stroke Unit. Christine Somerville and her staff not only looked after our mum, but also all the family who visited.”

The family have requested that the money is put towards equipment and furniture for patients and their families attending the ASU.

Christine Somerville Charge Nurse added: “We are extremely grateful to all the family for their kind words and arranging this kind donation. On behalf of NHS Ayrshire & Arran and the family, I would also like to thank everyone who donated. We hope the money raised will help other families going through a similar situation.”