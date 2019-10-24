Thousands Go Purple for the Ayrshire Hospice

Purple people were spotted all over Ayrshire earlier this month as individuals, groups and businesses hosted purple events for Go Purple, a major fundraiser for the Ayrshire Hospice and part of this year’s Hospice Care Week (October 7-13).

Many schools and businesses across South Ayrshire joined in the purple fun on Friday, October 11 including 1825 Financial Planning, Clydesdale Bank in Ayr, Debenhams, Forehill Primary School, Girvan Academy, Holland & Barrett, Maybole Health Centre, Muirhead Primary School, Nursery Court Day Service in Girvan, Spirit AeroSystems, South Lodge, William Kennedy Plumbers and Tesco stores across South Ayrshire, to name but a few!

Ron Swanson, assistant fundraising manager at the Ayrshire Hospice said: “Huge thanks go to the people of South Ayrshire who once again pulled out all the purple stops on Friday, October 11 in aid of the hospice.

“We are so grateful for your support, creativity and energy.

“This is the eighth year we have celebrated Go Purple and we hope it’s the best year yet! Funds are coming in thick and fast so watch this space for the final total raised across Ayrshire.”

Go Purple has raised more than £144,000 over the past seven years thanks to the generous support and commitment of communities across Ayrshire.