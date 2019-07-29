Tom dives right in at Haven’s Craig Tara

With one year to go until the start of Tokyo 2020, Haven, proud partner of Team GB, saw Tom Daley and Denise Lewis officially open their new development last week.

Tom, who is no stranger to taking the plunge from high platforms took a leap from Haven’s The Drop, one of the newest activity features at its Craig Tara resort in Ayr.

Meanwhile, Denise took on the new Crazy Climber showing great athleticism.

Haven has spent close to £100m since last winter developing new concepts which will be trialled at five different parks across the UK.

“It’s exhilarating!” exclaimed Tom. “I’m used to diving but that’s a whole different experience and not one that you’d expect you can do on a holiday park! I can see it being extremely popular!”

Tom was chosen to do the Drop, not just for his sporting prowess, recently winning bronze in the 10m synchro at the World Diving Championships with diving partner Matty Lee and qualifying three Team GB places at the Olympics next year, but also because he is one of Haven’s national ambassadors for their partnership with Team GB in the run up to Tokyo 2020.

Talking about the partnership Tom said: “Haven is a great partner as they are all about celebrating British coastlines and holidays, and Team GB is all about celebrating British sporting success.

“It’s exciting to see all the new developments coming to parks and I’m looking forward to enjoying a family holiday with my husband and son as I did with my family when younger.”

Denise commented: “Seeing the fantastic new facilities has opened my eyes to all the activities we can do as a family on holiday – both indoors and outdoors.

“It is exciting to think of the sporting path someone might follow after trying something new on holiday, and I can’t wait to see these developments arrive elsewhere.”