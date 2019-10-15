Trump Turnberry housing plans fall at first hurdle

Trump Turnberry plans to build houses near its five-star hotel have fallen at the first hurdle.

The Trump Organisation, which owns the resort, asked if two plots of farmland in the area could be potentially zoned for homes during a consultation.

But South Ayrshire Council has stated the coastal farmland should not be released for housing in its upcoming local development plan.

It is understood the land in question has been used for grazing cattle.

The proposal would have expanded the village of Turnberry, which has a limited number of properties going on the market.

A council spokesman said: “In response to the Main Issues Report (MIR) consultation stage of Local Development Plan 2 (LDP2), the Trump Organisation submitted two sites in the vicinity of Turnberry for consideration of release for residential development.

“The sites were assessed against a range of environmental and planning criteria and it was concluded that they should not be recommended for release through LDP2.”

The spokesman added: “No planning application for development of the sites has ever been submitted by the Trump Organisation, so there can have been no refusal of planning permission for the sites.”