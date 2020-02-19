Trump Turnberry named as top fundraiser for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

Trump Turnberry has been announced as the organisation with the highest annual fundraising total for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for a third consecutive year, raising over £59,970.

The sum, raised throughout 2019, is the result of Turnberry’s calendar of remarkable fundraising activities, including their annual Ladies Lunch and St Andrew’s Day events.

Associates at the hotel kicked off their fundraising efforts with a Dragon’s Den-style competition which featured Eric Trump as one of the Dragons.

Various activities ran throughout the year from bake sales to quiz nights, which alone raised an incredible £22,933.

Associates also got involved in events through the year to support the charity, including sponsoring a sculpture on Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail and taking part in The Kiltwalk.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “We are proud supporters of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and the incredible work they do to support young patients and their families across Scotland.

“Thanks to the tremendous effort of our entire staff, the wonderful generosity of our guests and our exciting events programme, we were once again able to raise an incredible amount of money for the charity.

“Heading into 2020, the team will again be busy organising events with proceeds going to this important cause.”

Turnberry’s charitable donations will help to ensure that young people treated at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children receive the extra special care they deserve.

The donation will also support Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s new charitable fund, Crosshouse Children’s Fund, which launched last year to support children of Ayrshire & Arran at the children’s wards, maternity unit and neonatal unit located at Crosshouse.

Kirsten Sinclair, chief operating officer at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The annual fundraising initiatives held by the team at Turnberry have been hugely important in helping us to ensure that children from across Scotland receive the extra special care they deserve while in hospital.

“The generosity of the hotel’s staff and patrons has and will continue to have a remarkable impact on the lives of our young patients and their families, so we would like to thank everyone at Turnberry for their continued support.”

The spectacular annual Ladies Lunch will return on Friday, September 4, with proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity alongside St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Attendees will enjoy an exquisite three-course lunch, auction and live entertainment. Tickets are available for £69 per person.

On Saturday, November 28, Trump Turnberry will host its annual St Andrews Day dinner in aid of both children’s charities.

The spectacular evening will see guests treated to champagne, canapés and a three-course dinner and traditional ceilidh.