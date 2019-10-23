Trump Turnberry recognised With Condé Nast Traveller’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Award

Trump Turnberry has been selected as one of Europe’s top resorts by global travel publication Condé Nast Traveller in their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The iconic Ayrshire resort was chosen as one of the top 30 resorts in the European category at the awards, which are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly referred to as “the best of the best of travel”.

All award nominations were selected entirely by the magazine’s audience, who voted Turnberry as one of only two resorts in the United Kingdom to win the category.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of today’s travel trends.

Ralph Porciani, General Manager at Turnberry, said: “We are extremely proud to have received this award. It is a true testament to the entire team here at the resort, who go above and beyond each day to offer outstanding service to our guests.

“The fact that the award was voted for entirely by the public is hugely encouraging as it means we are impressing guests on a daily basis, as well as our peers across the hospitality sector. We’re thrilled to have been named amongst Europe’s best.”

The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveller’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the magazine’s November issue.