Turnberry gives Girvan Academy pupils taste of culinary industry with pop up restaurant

Trump Turnberry has announced its culinary partnership with Girvan Academy, which saw the resort and academy work together to launch a pop-up restaurant within the school on October 31.

More than 60 S3 pupils currently studying Home Economics were tasked with conceiving an autumnal dish to be served at the pop-up restaurant.

Submissions were whittled down to the final five, following a MasterChef-style cook-off judged by Turnberry Executive Chef Callum Dow and Director of Culinary Justin Galea.

The culinary team at Turnberry then worked with the talented pupils to finesse their winning dishes at a masterclass, which saw the budding chefs get first-hand experience of preparing their dish in a professional kitchen at Turnberry under the guidance of Callum Dow and his expert team.

Pupils showcased their newfound skills at the opening night of the 40-seater restaurant, which gave parents, local councillors and eager diners the chance to enjoy the five-course menu which included a risotto of smoked Ayrshire ham hock to start, and breast of free-range chicken en croute with seasonal vegetables for the main course.

To further the dining experience for guests, Turnberry gifted ingredients and loaned specialist kitchen equipment and tableware. Turnberry front of house staff were also present on the night to oversee the student servers, ensuring the smooth running of the restaurant.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “At Turnberry we are passionate about careers in hospitality and encouraging the next generation to consider the possibilities and opportunities it presents.

“Working alongside Girvan Academy on their pop up restaurant compliments the work we already do with Apprenticeship Hospitality Scotland and the Get Into Hospitality Programme with Dumfries House.”

“The dishes that were created were of a professional standard, something the pupils should be incredibly proud of. We would welcome applications from all these talented youngsters, should they decide on a career in hospitality.”

Councillor William Grant, Children and Young People Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “We want our young people to have learning opportunities beyond the classroom and this has been a fantastic experience for Girvan Academy.

“To work with top chefs from the Turnberry has been inspirational, not only have the young people developed their culinary skills, the project has also helped boost their communication and team working skills which will help when they leave school.

“I would like to thank Turnberry for working with staff at the school and congratulate all the young people who took part.

“Some outstanding dishes were created and I’m sure more than a few pupils will look to become chefs in the future.”

For more information on Turnberry, visit www.trumphotels.com/Turnberry