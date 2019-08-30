Two men treated for burns after industrial accident in Girvan

Two men suffered burns after coming into contact with a liquid while working at a distillery site in Girvan, South Ayrshire at around 4.35 pm on Wednesday, August 28.

Both men made their way to Girvan Community Hospital where they were treated initially for their injuries before being taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital.

One of the men, aged 31 years, has since been released from hospital.

A second, 25-year-old man, is still being treated in hospital. He has serious burns although his injuries are not life-threatening.

A number of staff within the hospital also received treatment for minor skin irritations they received while treating the two men.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, Local Area Commander for South Ayrshire Police, who led the Police Scotland response to the incident, said “Those local to Girvan and others passing through the area on the afternoon and evening of Wednesday the 28th of August 2019 will have noticed a significant presence of emergency service vehicles in the area”.

“The incident was contained quickly with no risk to the wider public”.

“Emergency Services, NHS Ayrshire and Arran and partners worked effectively together to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, allowing the hospital to re-open around 9pm.”