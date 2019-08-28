Vital training for Lifeboat volunteers

Three of the newer volunteer crew members at Girvan RNLI lifeboat station have had a vital part of their training funded by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Fraser Stirling, Chloe White and Luciana McGarvie, from Girvan, recently travelled to the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset, to complete the charity’s Crew Emergency Procedures course.

The course sees volunteer crew being trained in a variety of crucial subjects.

These included how to deal with fires aboard lifeboats, how to ‘abandon ship’ in the event of an emergency, team survival swimming, coping in a life-raft in simulated darkness, how to right a capsized inshore lifeboat, and the importance of lifejackets.

It also includes sessions on the correct use of flares, fire extinguishers and throw bags.

Luciana, who volunteers as a crew member aboard the Shannon all-weather lifeboat, said: “The training course has provided me with the necessary skills to keep myself safe while assisting those in difficulty at sea, all of the instructors are very patient and were fantastic in delivering the course.

“I now feel like I’ll be able to make quick informed decisions in whatever situation that I face and stay calm and focussed due to my training.”

She added: “I am grateful to the Lloyd’s Register Foundation for providing the necessary funding this training course.”

The training took place in the Sea Survival Centre at the RNLI College, where they was joined by other volunteer crew members from around the UK and Ireland.

Recent recruit Chloe said: “I thought the training was brilliant and the instructors were very knowledgeable, I enjoyed every aspect of the course and everyone was very accommodating. I can say from attending the course that I have learned a lot and will be able to put my training to good use when the need arises, the overall experience was fantastic.”