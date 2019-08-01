Voluntary Action South Ayrshire are disibility winners

Voluntary Action South Ayrshire (VASA) who are celebrating their award as the first Disability Confident Leader in Ayrshire, the highest level attainable through the governments Disability Confident employer scheme.

The Disability Confident Leader status has been achieved in recognition of VASA’s work in championing and encouraging other employers to follow their lead and improve the way they attract, recruit and retain workers with disabilities and health conditions.

Presenting the award to Marie Oliver, VASA’s Chief Executive Officer, Lynne Walker, Employer and Partnership Manager for the Department of Work and Pensions, said: “I am delighted to present this award to VASA. They are an organisation of great integrity who are dedicated to supporting people with health conditions and disabilities.

“They are true leaders of Disability Confident and seek every opportunity to promote the benefits of employing people based on the skills and attributes people can bring to the workplace. They clearly demonstrate their commitment to equality in the workplace.”

Accepting the award, Marie said: “We are so proud to be Ayrshire’s first Disability Confident Leader but hopefully many more local employers will soon share that honour with us, because that will mean attitudes really are changing for the better and everyone is being given a fair chance in the workplace.”

The Disability Confident Scheme has three levels of award.

To find out more about the various options and how you, as an employer can help to reduce the disability employment gap please visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/disability-confident-how-to-sign-up-to-the-employer-scheme or contact Lynne Walker, Ayr Jobcentre on 01292 666021.