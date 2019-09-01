Waverley appeal powers on thanks to local support

New electrical generators have now been ordered for Paddle Steamer Waverley, thanks to continued donations to Waverley’s Boiler Refit Appeal.

The support so far has also ensured that the order for new boilers was placed last month following the shock withdrawal of Waverley for the 2019 season.

Alasdair Macmillan, Waverley’s operations director, who is managing the Boiler Refit, said: “Three new Caterpillar generators will now be built for Waverley to be installed along with the two new steam boilers under construction in Annan. By installing new electrical equipment in addition to the boilers we are safeguarding Waverley’s future for many more years to come.”

The Friends of Wemyss Bay Station gave a boost to the appeal last week by donating £1,000 raised through the station bookshop.

Sheena Inglis, bookshop manager, passed the cheque over to Waverley’s General Manger, Paul Semple, and commented, “Waverley is the last of the Clyde Steamers and needs everyone’s support to get her sailing Doon the Watter again.”

Millport Country Music Festival also supported Waverley’s appeal by auctioning a customised guitar and festival drum skin, both signed by artists, and an original PS Waverley artwork by local Millport artist Scott Watson. All proceeds from the auction went towards saving Waverley and returning her to service for summer 2020.

The charity which owns Waverley is pursuing all possible funding avenues and has now submitted a grant application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund Trust for £250,000. Further trust fund applications will be submitted to secure funding and help save the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.

Donations to the Boiler Refit Appeal can be made at waverleyexcursions.co.uk, by calling 0141 243 2224 or by texting STEAM £20 TO 70085. All donations made directly to Waverley Excursions will be recorded on a Donor Wall on board Waverley.