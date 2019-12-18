Wind turbine plan for new Carrick Academy

The new £42 million Carrick Academy super school is set to have a huge wind turbine on site.

It would measure 30 metres in height an generate electricity for the building.

The state-of-the art Maybole campus will be environmentally friendly and completely carbon neutral vows South Ayrshire Council.

It is due to open in August 2021 if all goes to plan after securing funding from the Scottish Government.

The council has lodged a proposal of application notice for the erection of the turbine as part of its plans for the huge secondary.

A spokesman said: “We are designing the new Maybole campus to be a net zero carbon facility and as part of that plan we are looking to generate our own electricity on site using technology such as wind turbines and photovoltaics.”

She said the council’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Strategy has set targets for reducing carbon emissions over the next five years.

The new Kirkoswald Road school will align with the recently adopted strategy.

The mega Maybole education centre could hold up to 1400 children.

The new campus will include Carrick Academy, St Cuthbert’s Primary and the amalgamation of Cairn Primary and Gardenrose Primary as a new non-denominational primary school.