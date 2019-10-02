Winners announced for Girvan Golf Classic 2019 Competition

After three days of gruelling competition, the winners of this year’s Girvan Golf Classic have officially been announced. More than one hundred people took part in the Golf South Ayrshire showcase which provides a serious challenge for amateur golfers.

The Girvan Golf Classic, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year, involved three days of competition, with one round per day.

The tournament took place at Girvan Golf Course between Friday 27th and Sunday 29th September, with players battling it out for the Carrick Herald Quaich, the Ailsa Trophy and £1,000 prize money.

The competition is open to amateur male golfers who are members of a recognised golf club and holders of a senior handicap.

This year’s winners:

The winner of the handicap competition and the Ailsa Trophy was Grant Barwood (Langlands Golf Club) with a score of 184. James Duncan (Bonnyton Golf Club) was runner-up, with a score of 189.

The winner of the scratch competition and the Carrick Herald Quaich was Steven Stamper (Turnberry Golf Club) with a score of 190. Stuart White (Girvan Golf Club) was runner-up, with a score of 196.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure said, “This is the 30th year of the Girvan Golf Classic and it is great to see that the competition is as popular as ever, with many of our competitors travelling from far afield to take part.

“Golf is an important part of our local economy, we’ve got some fantastic courses here in South Ayrshire, and we’re continuing to invest in the sport to encourage the next generation of players to get involved and help keep our courses in use for many years to come.”

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight, varied courses which are open all year round, with new members welcome. The courses range from links to parkland, each with individual character and with varying degrees of difficulty, there is a course to suit every level of golfer. These include three classic James Braid designs, the fourth most difficult course in Scotland at Troon or a leisurely stroll in the Carrick Hills.

A full list of this year’s winners can be found on our golfsouthayrshire facebook page.