Young musicians pipe up in praise of Scotland’s heritage

Youngsters from South Ayrshire are on a musical high after collecting one of the top prizes in the world’s largest schools piping and drumming competition.

The young musicians from the combined South Ayrshire Schools and Girvan Youth Pipe Band won the Debut category at the 2020 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships (SSPBC).

The group from South Ayrshire were among the 152 schools from around Scotland - including 72 pipe bands and freestyle ensembles – who descended on Kilmarnock for the competition on Sunday, March 8.

Piper Daniel Nicol, who collected the trophy, said the 16-strong band were overjoyed to triumph in the category.

He said: “It feels amazing to win, especially with this being our debut performance. “We’re all from different schools and different parts of the region so it’s great to come together to perform as a band for the first time. And to win, and to win for Ayrshire, is a great feeling.

“So much practice and dedication has gone into us being able to compete in the Championships. Some of us have had to travel 10miles each way, each day, to get to practice. But that has certainly now paid off.”

The band beat competition from four other schools to win the prize, edging Upper Nithsdale and District Schools and West Renfrewshire Schools into second and third place respectively.

They performed two tunes, The Green Hills of Tyroll and When the Battle’s O’er.

The Championships were established by Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT) to not only showcase the talent of young musicians, but to encourage the formation of school pipe bands and to reignite the nation’s passion for the instrument.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Pipe music sits at the heart of Scotland’s culture and communities and it is always wonderful to see how many young people are involved in pipe bands.

“I’m delighted that the SSPDT, and the Championships, continue to showcase our many talented young people who are learning traditional Scottish music and practising pipes and drums.

Competition was fierce in the seven playing categories. There were also inspiring nominations for the Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award which was named in tribute to the young piper from Barra who died in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017 and that rewards wider achievements of community contribution, resilience, inclusion, camaraderie and innovation.

Alexandra Duncan, Chief Executive of SSPDT, said: “It was just brilliant to see the youngsters from Dollar Academy show their passion for the Scottish tradition of piping and drumming.

“Playing in a pipe band requires a huge amount of discipline and plenty of practice – and the judges were super impressed with the talent on display from bands from all across Scotland.

“We hope this will inspire other schools and students to get involved next year and to keep our proud musical heritage growing.

“We’re also extremely grateful to the parents, schools and local authorities that are working closely with us to bring tuition opportunities to young people in Scotland, although there is still a long way to go until all pupils who would like to learn the pipes and drums have the chance to do so.

The SSPDT believe that more than 30,000 young Scots would learn to play pipes and drums if they had the chance but only 6,000 are learning so far.

The Trust has helped 47 schools pipe bands to form so far, building on tuition provided in 265 schools. It is currently supporting projects in 22 local authority areas.

For more information and details on how to enter the Championships, click here