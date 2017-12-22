Pharmacy First medication

Pharmacies across NHS Ayrshire & Arran could become the first port of call for prescription medicines for common conditions.

The Pharmacy First programme aims to make better use of pharmacy skills and widen the range of services they can provide.

Figures show that more than 30,000 patients in Ayrshire and Arran were prescribed the antibiotic trimethoprim for a urine infection by a GP and around 9,000 patients received fusidic acid cream for impetigo in 2016/17. This programme means that some people can receive these medications directly from a community pharmacist, without needing to visit a GP.

Gail Caldwell, director of pharmacy, explained: “Urinary tract infections and impetigo are two of the most common conditions seen by GPs. Offering treatment in pharmacies for uncomplicated urinary tract infections not only takes pressure off GP services but also makes it easier for people to get help without having to make an appointment.”