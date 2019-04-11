Pharmacy opening hours over Easter

South Ayrshire residents are being urged to prepare for common health concerns over the Easter holiday period.

GP practices will be closed for four days, from Friday, April 19, and Monday, April 22, and as well as reminding people to check their supplies of regular medication NHS Ayrshire& Arran is also highlighting the role community pharmacists play in dealing with everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and flu.

Pharmacies closed on Good Friday: Alloway Pharmacy; Ogg & Co, 44 Newmarket Street, Ayr; Coylton Pharmacy; Dundonald Pharmacy; Mossblown Chemist; Symington Pharmacy; Tarbolton Pharmacy,

All pharmacies are open on Saturday, April 20.

Pharmacists open on Sunday, April 21: Boots, High Street, Ayr; Wm Morrisons Pharmacy, Ayr; Lloyds Pharmacy, Dalmellington Road, Ayr; Boots, Academy Street, Troon.

Pharmacies open on Easter Monday: Boots, High Street, Ayr; Wm Morrisons Pharmacy, Ayr; Boots, Girvan Community Hospital; Boots, Main Street, Prestwick; Boots, Academy Street, Troon.

NHS 24 also has pharmacists able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. NHS inform has valuable advice – visit www.nhsinform.scot.

Roisin Kavanagh, interim director of pharmacy, explains: “You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

“If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.”