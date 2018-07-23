Plan to increase turbine size at Benbrack wind farm

The developer of the Benbrack wind farm, south of Dalmellington, which was given Scottish Government approval last year, is now looking to increase the height of the turbines.

The maximum blade height for the consented development is 130m (425ft); now the company want to increase the height to 149.5m (490ft) for 16 of the 18 turbines and 132m (430ft) for the other two proposed turbines.

E.On is seeking consent for larger turbines to “maximise potential renewable energy generation”.

Neighbouring local authorities Dumfries and Galloway Council and East Ayrshire Council as well as Scottish Natural Heritage were all concerned about the impact the wind farm would have on nearby Loch Doon but they were assured by the Scottish Government that steps had been taken to mitigate its effects.

E.On say: “We choose our wind farm sites very carefully and always consider the area’s wind resources, road access and connections to the national electricity network and the site’s geographical position so that we can minimise visual impact of the project where possible.