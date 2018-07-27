Police are trying to trace owner of wallet found in Girvan

Police in Girvan are trying to trace the owner of a wallet found in the town on Tuesday, July 24.

Constable Briggs, of the local policing team, said: “This wallet and its contents were handed into Girvan Police Office by a member of the public who had made initial efforts to find the owner without success.

“We understand a couple to have been sitting on a bench at the seafront just before the wallet was found - the owner may be of Australian origin and may just be visiting so we are taking to social media in an effort to have them contact us.

“We will be able to confirm ownership with the personal details within or if they provide relevant ID.

“We would encourage anyone who has lost an item an item of property to use our online form to report lost property.

The owner of the wallet is encouraged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.