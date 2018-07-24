Police car’s fire damage

Police are appealing for information following damage to a police vehicle parked outside Maybole Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, July 18.

Two people attempted to set fire to the vehicle and caused extensive damage. This damage has resulted in the vehicle being taken out of service for repair.

Community Inspector John Hamilton said: “Enquires are ongoing to identify those responsible. This not only impacts on our local community but can cause a negative effect on how policing is delivered in the area whilst this vehicle is being repaired. I would encourage anyone with information to contact the local policing team.”

Anyone with information can pass this to officers at Ayr Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0511 of the 18th July 2018. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.