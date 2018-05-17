Police engage with bikers to reinforce drive safety messge

Police Scotland is urging bikers, particularly those who have had their bikes in storage over the winter, to ride safely following the deaths of two motorcyclists last weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “We understand the thrill of motorcycling but we also want people to keep safe, especially when overtaking and negotiating left hand bends. Bikers make up a small percentage of all road users, but unfortunately make up a large number of people who are seriously injured and killed on our roads.”

With the North West 200, a major motorcycle event taking place this weekend in Northern Ireland, bikers are expected to head to the ferry port at Cairnryan and Police Scotland’s road policing officers will be out engaging with road users and encouraging motorcyclists to stay safe, paying special attention to the A77 and A75 corridors.

Inspector Ian Paul, who leads Police Scotland’s National Motorcycle Unit, said: “The roads will get busier in the coming months, with an increase in tourist and foreign drivers who are unfamiliar with the roads. Bikers are particularly vulnerable on the road and we will be using all available resources to detect speeding and dangerous road use”.