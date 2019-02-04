Police investigate robbery at Ayr shop

Police are carrying out hi-visibility patrols in Ayr after an armed robbery at the Lifestyle Express store on Prestwick Road, last week.

A man entered the store and threatened the male shop worker with a knife and demanded money. He made off with a four figure sum. The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, about 5’8” in height and of stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded top, black and grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant Jane Hogg, of Ayr CID, said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing into this robbery and officers are currently carrying out enquiries and checking CCTV.”

“Our officers will be carrying out hi-visibility patrols in the area to provide re-assurance to the local community and to trace the man involved.”