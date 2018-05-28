Police Safer Shores operation underway

With the weather having finally improved police officers are expecting the number of people heading to beaches in South Ayrshire to increase.

South Ayrshire Police have introduced a comprehensive policing plan for the summer - Safe Shores - to cope with the expected increase in visitors. And they are working with a range of partners including Scotrail, British Transport Police and South Ayrshire Council to ensure everyone has a good day and enjoys the beach safely.

Area Commander, Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson commented “It is great to see residents and visitors coming to our beaches during this spell of good weather. I want to remind everyone that we will have additional officers in place to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour and ensure that everyone can enjoy this weather safely.

“Our work with partners in the Safe Shores initiative has developed year on year resulting in a comprehensive multi agency plan designed to ensure the safety and enjoyment of those visiting our beaches.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers or call us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”