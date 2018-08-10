Police Scotland’s Young Volunteers report for duty

Police Scotland’s Young Volunteers programme has launched in South Ayrshire and all those taking part met up last week.

At the launch of the #PSYV South Ayrshire event, the Lord Lieutenant of Ayrshire & Arran, Iona McDonald attended and the volunteers were welcomed by Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Paul Main and Area Commander CI Gary I’Anson.

A special mention went to new adult volunteer Dawn Paton who gave a passionate speech to the audience.

Police Scotland’s Ayrshire Division thanked group coordinator Phillip Radwell and his team for hosting the event and congratulated the volunteers for getting through the recruitment process, adding that they look forward to following their progress.