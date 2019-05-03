A positive approach to Girvan homes

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Twelve new properties in North Park Avenue, Girvan are being converted to make them suitable for people with learning disabilities. South Ayrshire Council bought the flats from developer Craig Hunter who offered them at a discount price of £1.1 million. Wet floor bathrooms and carpets are being fitted.

The council’s leadership panel meeting heard the Girvan homes would be ready soon and tenants were already interested in moving in.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Philip Saxton said: “What we are are doing in Girvan is already welcomed. The Girvan homes will be adapted for each specific person. It is up to the Health and Social Care Partnership to fill them. It will give people the chance to live by themselves and be assisted.”

SNP Councillor Julie Dettbarn described the housing as an “innovative and exciting approach.”

Eleven specially adapted flats will be ready by August 2020 in Ayr’s Elba Street through South Ayrshire Council. The council agreed to hand over a plot of land worth £40,000 to Ayrshire Housing for free so the accommodation can be made available for people with learning disabilities.