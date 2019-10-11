Allan Dorans elected as SNP candidate for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Allan Dorans has been elected as the SNP Candidate for the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Constituency.

The poll to select the SNP Candidate for the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Constituency in a General Election for Westminster closed last Friday.

The results were as follows: Allan Dorans – 354 votes; Corri Wilson – 257 votes

Born and brought up in Dailly, Allan went on to join the the Metropolitan Police as a Cadet and had a successful police career becoming a Detective Inspector at the early age of 28.

Following his police career, he studied for the professional Personnel Management qualification and became the Personnel and Training Executive at Butlins in Ayr with responsibility for 1200 staff of whom 600 lived on site.

Allan was elected to South Ayrshire Council in 2012 and appointed SNP Council Group Leader in Opposition in 2014.

During his tenure, he introduced more council motions than any other Councillor, including two motions in support of WASPI women and one relating to the removal of the hugely unpopular Holmston Road cycle path in Ayr.

Allan said: “I would be totally committed to serving you by honestly representing your views, working hard for the constituency and fighting for the causes that matter to you.

“Above all, I will make myself available to anyone who needs representation, advocacy, or help of any kind, irrespective of their background or circumstance.

“I believe that with my broad public appeal and credibility as a proven consensus builder, I am the candidate most able to unite and motivate local party activists, to reach beyond the SNP core supporters, secure the votes we need to win this seat back from the Tories, and help us gain independence for Scotland.”