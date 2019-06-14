Ayrshire women urged to join Scotland’s Women Stand event

Women in Ayrshire are being urged to get involved in politics and sign up for a special event in the Scottish Parliament.

An alliance of women’s organisations and the Scottish Parliament aims to tackle the gender imbalance in Scottish politics and they are looking for over 400 women from across Scotland to join in a day of action and inspiration at the Scottish Parliament Debating Chamber on Saturday, September 7, as part of the Parliament’s 20th anniversary programme.

The initiative, called Scotland’s Women Stand, is being organised by the Parliament Project, a non-partisan project aiming to inspire, empower and encourage women to run for political office in the UK and YWCA Scotland: The Young Women’s Movement.