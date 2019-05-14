Coylton housing estate approved

Building work on a new housing estate in a Coylton field is due to start early next year.

Residents have expressed flooding concerns about the plan for 54 homes behind the primary school, a council meeting heard last week. The original planning application was approved last year but developer Lynch Homes re-applied for permission to change the house designs.

Councillors gave the amended proposal the green light.

Coylton Primary’s playground, next to the site, has flooded a number of times, and Main Street resident Les Anderson told councillors: “We have serious concerns about the proposed management of surface water on this site.”

The builders’ agent said a drainage system will rectify the problem.

Councillor Peter Convery said: “It is a bog. If you don’t get the SUDs (drainage system) right you can have difficulties.”

Lynch Homes said a temporary road for construction traffic from the A70 could go through a neighbouring farmer’s road but after the homes are finished traffic would enter through Highpark Road. The developer is to build a footpath from Highpark Road to the A70 near the school, and the new houses would have a link to the existing school footpath.

The developers will pay a sum of cash instead of providing affordable housing according to conditions laid out by council officials.