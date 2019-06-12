Hecklers ejected from meeting

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Officer Michael McClelland was in the throes of presenting a measured report on a house plan when sudden shouting erupted from the public seats at County Buildings.

There were cries of “nonsense” and “this is rubbish” from the pair who didn’t agree with his summary of plans for a new house in Ayr’s Alloway.

South Ayrshire Council Regulatory Panel planning chair Brian Connolly asked for the man and woman to be escorted out so the panel could continue to consider the application.

The uproar started over a bid from John Graham to build a detached house and double garage at 58 Whin Hill Road.

Residents have lodged objections concerned about over development of the plot, traffic levels and the impact on trees, among others.

Councillors approved the application at the South Ayrshire Council planning meeting last Thursday.

A planning report said: “It is considered that concerns raised in the objections are insufficient to warrant refusal of the proposal.”

The new house would face towards Maybole Road and is to sit in a former garden.

An agent told councillors the house would be a “welcome addition” to Maybole Road and would not have balconies. There were varying opinions on whether the home could be classed as two, one and a half or one and three quarter storeys in height.

Planning consent had already been approved for a house on the site.