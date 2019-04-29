Labour MSP calls on First Minister to ditch independence

South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth wants First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP to ditch their “independence obsession”.

His call comes following a statement to the Scottish Parliament last week by the First Minister on Brexit and independence.

Mr Smyth, who campaigned for a no vote in the 2014 poll, said: “People in south Scotland voted either for or against independence in a poll just a few years ago that was dubbed a once in a generation decision. Since 2014 we have seen independence and now Brexit dominate politics and divide the country. While the SNP focus on independence and the Tories make a mess of Brexit, public services are being cut, schools are underfunded, poverty is rising, and our economy is struggling. The SNP should end this independence obsession and focus on the priorities of people – improving education, creating jobs and tackling poverty.”