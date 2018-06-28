New ‘amenity’ bungalows are in the heart of the community

South Ayrshire Council is building housing in the heart of communities in order to meet the needs of older people and those with mobility issues.

The first 29 new ‘amenity bungalows’ in Ayrshire which are wheelchair accessible, low maintenance and affordable, to support independent living within close-knit communities have been built by the council.

It is part of the council’s programme to eliminate discrimination and promote equalities.

Schools across the region are becoming fully accessible and used as community hubs, people are being encouraged to report diversity crime and training and workshops have taken place within the council to ensure staff are aware of LGBT issues.

Councillor Laura Brennan-Whitefield, said: “There has been significant progress made to ensure everybody in our communities feels valued and supported.”

“We’re on a journey, but the Council has a clear vision for what we want to achieve over the next 5 years regarding our equality and diversity outcomes.

“I’m confident we will continue to make good progress as we look to remove barriers to ensure that everyone is treated fairly no matter their background or identity.”