Priority plan for all children

South Ayrshire Council and community planning partners are finalising their first Children’s Services Plan Annual Report which will be submitted to Scottish Government.

The plan highlights the progress the council and its partners have made towards meeting five priorities to ensure young people in South Ayrshire are safe, healthy, achieving, nurtured, active, respected, responsible and included.

The first priority is to ensure children and young people get the best possible start in life: the council has increased capacity at early year’s centres attended by 90% of eligible looked after children.

The second priority is to reduce the gap in outcomes between the most and least deprived: Pupil Equity and Scottish Attainment Challenge funding is being used to help close this gap and a Skills Academy has been established to help young people achieve positive destinations after S4.

Ensuring that young people who are looked after and care leavers are supported to achieve their ambitions is the third priority: a Champions Board has been established and a progress tracking system for looked after children has been introduced in schools.

The fourth priority is to ensure young people are supported emotionally and have good physical wellbeing: self-help resources in educational facilities as well as apps have been introduced.

The last priority is to listen to young people: a Children’s Rights Working Group has been set up.