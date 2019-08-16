Provost update: Highland Games, Lifeboat Open Day and all the fun of the circus

The summer months are always filled with events, festivals and entertainment, so July is always a busy time for the Provost and Depute Provost.

One event which grows year on year is the Dundonald Highland Games. Provost Moonie attended a civic event to celebrate 30 years of the games, it was also a chance to recognise the significant amount of work needed to pull the games together.

The Dundonald Highland Games would not be possible without an army of volunteers and willing helpers and Provost Moonie extended her thanks to all.

Depute Provost Grant was in Dundonald as the games got underway. As always, the historic castle was the perfect backdrop for the games which featured an array of live entertainment, re-enactments as well as a host of competitive events.

Provost Moonie was among the guests as textile company Begg & Co welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to Ayr.

Since 1886, the company has been making quality textile products and as President of the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT), HRH The Princess Royal was keen to find out how Begg & Co has adapted to the forever changing fashion scene

Provost Moonie was fascinated by the processes used to create luxurious scarves, wraps and blankets made from the finest cashmere, silk and wool blend yarns.

The Provost also met some of the 150 skilled designers and craftspeople employed by the company many of whom have been there for decades.

The Provost was in Troon to cut the ribbon at the Lifeboat Open Day which was the perfect opportunity for the public to meet the volunteers that crew the lifeboats and help keep us safe.

Those attending the open day could get on board the Trent class all weather Lifeboat ‘RNLB Jim Moffat’ and the new D class inshore craft ‘Sheena’.

There were also lots of stalls and attractions to help raise funds for the charity.

Staying with the nautical theme, Provost Moonie attended Dunure Festival of the Sea. This is the second year of the festival which gives locals and visitors a glimpse into the village’s maritime history.

It was another celebration of South Ayrshire’s unique history as Provost Moonie attended the unveiling of the newly restored Burns Monument in Alloway which was first shown to the public in 1823.

The ceremony which took place on the anniversary of the poet’s death marked the completion of a major programme of restoration and repair.

Over the last year conservators spent 14,000 hours working on the restoration which included repairing the stonework and leadwork, drainage repairs, a new cupola and general decoration work.

Provost Moonie was impressed with the skills of the stonemasons and the other conservators who pulled out all the stops to ensure the monument designed by Thomas Hamilton Junior, is admired and enjoyed for many more years to come.

Depute Provost Grant attended the Burns Wreath Laying in Ayr to commemorate the life of the famous bard.

It was a case of roll up roll up as the Zippo Circus came to Ayr. Provost Moonie met with renowned ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE as he and a host of acts prepared to entertain the crowds.

Congratulations to anyone who has celebrated a significant birthday or anniversary recently. The Provost and Depute Provost have been meeting people across South Ayrshire who are celebrating Diamond Wedding anniversaries.

If you would like the Civic Office to recognise anyone in South Ayrshire, get in touch by phoning 01292 616 685 or email provost@south-ayrshire.gov.uk.