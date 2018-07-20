Poppy banner knitters needed

South Ayrshire folk are being urged to get their knitting needles and crochet hooks out to help mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The request for members of the public to contribute to a specially-created banner of 2018 poppies comes as South Ayrshire councillors agreed a number of commemorative projects to mark the moment the guns fell silent at the end of World War 1.

Commemorations include: the creation of the poppy banner - a long-lasting tribute to those lost in battle; fundraising for the Poppy Pledge; participating in remembrance and commemorative events; and flying the Union Flag and the Saltire at council HQ for an extended period.

South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie, said: “The poppy banner, which will be on display at Ayr Town Hall, will give people a fitting way to show their support for those who died, suffered injury, or lost loved ones while fighting for our country. I have no doubt that from Barassie to Ballantrae people will get knitting and crocheting for this special poppy challenge.

“My thanks to the Royal Highland Fusiliers for donating the camouflage netting that will hold the poppies.”

Poppy patterns are available on the council website at www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/poppies and from customer service centres and libraries across South Ayrshire.

Poppies can be added directly to the banner at Ayr Town Hall, or left in collection buckets at customer service centres in Ayr, Girvan, Maybole, Prestwick and Troon by Friday, September 28.