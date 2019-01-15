Positive report for new children’s home

Care inspectors who visited South Ayrshire’s new purpose build children’s home, Sundrum View in Coylton were impressed by what they found when they made an unannounced inspection.

It was the home’s first inspection since opening to young people in March last year and care inspectors, who visited at the end of 2018, concluded that it was making a real difference for the young people who live there.

The quality of care and support, quality of staffing, and the quality of management and leadership were all assessed as good, while the quality of the environment was rated as very good.

Feedback from the young people was that they liked the house and valued the support they received – one young person saying: “I don’t think things could be any better”.

Sundrum View provides care and accommodation for up to seven children and young people and is designed to allow them to grow, develop and meet their full potential.

Inspectors said the house demonstrated important strengths in supporting young people towards positive outcomes; provided a stable and homely place to stay; showed strong partnerships with families; and trusting relationships between staff and young people. They identified that ongoing work on person-centred plans would make plans more meaningful and better involve young people, while daily recording could better relate to individual care plans.

Strong examples of creative work supporting young people to develop positive coping strategies were identified by inspectors who advised that more frequent formal supervision, increased involvement of residential staff in care planning, and involving young people in the recruitment of staff would further enhance the quality of staffing.

Recognising significant progress in management and leadership, inspectors recommended improvements in recording and notifying actions taken following any incidents.

The quality of the environment was considered to contribute to a sense of pride by the children and young people who were well-motivated to take care of the house, and inspectors liked the approach taken to allow young people to personalise their space.

Councillor William Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for children and young people, said: “This report is a great start for Sundrum View as it heralds a new era for how we look after our children and young people in South Ayrshire.

“Sundrum View was designed with lots of care and consideration and with young people right at the heart of every decision, so I’m particularly pleased to see that the involvement of young people in all aspects of service delivery has been recognised in such a positive way and commend everyone involved.

“It’s a safe and nurturing home that will support the young people who live here to achieve their full potential and secure a positive future. And that’s what being a corporate parent is all about – taking responsibility for looked after children and young people, making their needs a priority, and supporting them to achieve the same as we would want for our own children.

“It’s very easy to see how that can be achieved in a place where young people have their space, privacy and freedom, right alongside access to the people, help and support they need.

“Being there and supporting our young people as they grow up and into a happy and positive adulthood is one of the biggest responsibilities – and privileges – anyone can have. And while we continue to build on the many positives identified by the inspectors and address any suggested areas for improvement, it’s clear that Sundrum View is already well on its way to helping us achieve that for the children and young people of South Ayrshire.”