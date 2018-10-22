Preparations are being made for Carrick Light Festival

The countdown is on to the Carrick Festival of Light and schools and community groups are well on the way to building 350 lanterns to celebrate Girvan 1668.

The last lantern workshop takes place in Girvan Scout Hall on October 27, 10am-5pm, when you will have the opportunity to make a magical willow lantern for the River of Light Lantern Procession through Girvan. Ice cream cones, fish, a lifeboat fishing boats and lighthouses lanterns have already been made.

On Saturday, November 3, Girvan will be alive with music, lanterns and fireworks during the Festival of Light, which starts at 6.15pm at Glendoune Centre and goes along Dalrymple Street, Knockcushen Street to the shorefront in front of Quay Zone, the fireworks starting at 7.30pm at Louisa Drive.

The project started in 2003 with its roots in the traditional bonfire night celebrations and the celtic fire festival it replaced. It was born of a desire to transform the night from simply one of explosions, bangs and crashes into one of community celebration and over the years has brought together people of all ages from across Carrick.