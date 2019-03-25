Prestige title for Turnberry

Trump Turnberry has been named best hotel in Scotland (with over 200 rooms) at the Prestige Hotel Awards.

The luxury resort on the South Ayrshire coast was crowned winner at an awards ceremony attended by more than 400 people at Glasgow’s Marriott hotel. The awards showcase and reward outstanding service in the hotel industry in Scotland, with a shortlist voted for by the public and winners judged by expert mystery guests.

The judge who visited the iconic five star hotel described it as “an outstanding establishment worthy of its title of Scotland’s Best Hotel over 200 rooms”.

Ralph Porciani, general manager of Trump Turnberry, said: “We are extremely proud to have picked up this award. It is a true testament to the continued investment from the Trump Organisation and the entire team here, who go above and beyond each day to offer outstanding service to our guests.

“The fact that the Prestige Awards are initially voted for by the public and then judged by industry experts is hugely encouraging as it means we are impressing guests on a daily basis, as well as our peers across the hospitality sector. We’re thrilled to have been named Scotland’s best.”

Warren Paul, founder and CEO of the Prestige Awards, said: “The 2019 Prestige Hotel Awards has been an outstanding success with over 400 businesses across Scotland attending our gala final. It was phenomenal to see so many top quality establishments celebrating the best in their industry.”