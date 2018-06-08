Primary 1 pupils will do full days as soon as they start school

Invergarven Primary School in Girvan.
South Ayrshire children starting primary school this year will be the first to attend school for a full day from the start of term rather than going for half a day for the first few days.

When parents/carers, head teachers, teachers and members of the public were asked for their views on the proposal that children starting Primary 1 in August go for the full day from the start of the new school term, 69% agreed.

Councillor William Grant said: “For this year only, parents/carers will have the option to remove their child at lunch time for the first 10 school days without it being considered an unauthorised absence.

“This is a positive and balanced approach to introducing the new arrangements.”