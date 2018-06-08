Primary 1 pupils will do full days as soon as they start school

South Ayrshire children starting primary school this year will be the first to attend school for a full day from the start of term rather than going for half a day for the first few days.

When parents/carers, head teachers, teachers and members of the public were asked for their views on the proposal that children starting Primary 1 in August go for the full day from the start of the new school term, 69% agreed.

Councillor William Grant said: “For this year only, parents/carers will have the option to remove their child at lunch time for the first 10 school days without it being considered an unauthorised absence.

“This is a positive and balanced approach to introducing the new arrangements.”