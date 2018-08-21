Progress being made with fibre broadband

Latest Scottish Government figures show that there are now 96% of premises in South Ayrshire are able to connect to fibre broadband with commercial coverage.

Across Scotland around 500 new fibre street cabinets are now live and more than 11,800km of cable has been laid by engineers from Openreach, who are continuing work on the ground into 2019 as part of the Scottish Government project, whose funding partners are the UK Government through Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK), BT Group, local authorities and the EU via the European Regional Development Fund.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, tourism & leisure said: “With businesses increasingly dependent on a reliable, fast internet service it’s encouraging to see solid progress being made to improve connectivity across South Ayrshire.

“96% of properties in our area can now access high-speed fibre broadband, with 16,650 premises now able to make the most of the benefits available, which is particularly important in rural areas.

“We look forward to the project being completed when all businesses will be able to make fast transactions, people will be able to watch TV on demand with no fuss, and making contact online will be easier than ever before, helping to improve lives.”

Robert Thorburn, fibre partnership director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “The Digital Scotland project and our hard-working engineers have delivered more coverage at faster speeds than expected. As we mark another major milestone (500 new fibre street cabinets are now live), it’s fantastic that work will continue into 2019 thanks to extra funds generated through innovation, partnership efficiencies and strong take-up.”

Michael Matheson, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “Fast and reliable internet is absolutely vital to communities across Scotland.

“It is fantastic that 900,000 premises across Scotland are now able to connect to fibre broadband thanks to Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme.

“The Scottish Government is not stopping there. Our Reaching 100% programme, backed by an initial £600 million investment, plans to deliver superfast broadband access to every home and business in Scotland by the end of 2021 – the only part of the UK to do so.”