Pupils enjoy Fun Feb winter activities

Around 300 South Ayrshire youngsters took part in a Fun Feb event to try a host of winter activities as part of the 2018 Year of Young People.

Taking place during the February school break, the young people did not let the lack of snow get in their way as they took part in skiing, ice hockey and curling.

Eleven years-old Grace said: “I enjoyed the skiing as I had never done it before. It was a new experience.”

Alex aged 17 gave ice hockey a try, and he said: “It was great fun and I learned a lot about the sport and realised that it’s more difficult than I thought.”

Councillor William Grant, Youth Champion for South Ayrshire Council said: “Fun Feb has been a great success and I’m sure there will be lots more to come as we celebrate our young people’s ideas, attitudes and ambitions.

“The activities were not only fun but have helped the young people taking part build confidence and make new friends. Hopefully even more of our youngsters will be inspired to try new activities which contribute towards a healthier lifestyle and who knows, they could be competing in the Winter Olympics in years to come.”