Pupils’ space mission with NASA astronaut

Mission Discovery, a week-long space school attended by 200 Ayrshire secondary school pupils, launches this term at Ayrshire College.

During the week pupils will work in teams to design space experiments and the winning idea will be sent to space to be tested by NASA astronauts.

This year, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen - who has been on three spaceflights - will be involved in the Ayrshire programme; Mission Discovery first came to Ayrshire in 2016.

Ayrshire residents will have the chance to meet and have their photograph taken with the astronaut at a special evening event organised by Ayrshire College, as part of Mission Discovery week, June 11-15.

Heather Dunk, principal of Ayrshire College, said “We are thrilled that Mission Discovery will return to Ayrshire this summer. The programme is a tremendous experience for young people, giving them a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with an astronaut and NASA leaders on a live space project.

“I would like to thank the Ayrshire College Foundation, Glasgow Prestwick Spaceport, NATS and the three Ayrshire councils for sponsoring Mission Discovery Ayrshire 2018.”