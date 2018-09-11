Pupils start at new Invergarven School

The education of children and young people with additional support needs in Girvan and South Carrick has been transformed thanks to significant investment from South Ayrshire Council.

The project to build a new Invergarven School has reached its last major milestone, with lessons now underway at the start of a new school year.

This latest project represents South Ayrshire Council’s commitment to improve its school estate, invest in rural communities and support all learners to achieve their potential.

The new £4m school for primary and secondary children and young people with additional support needs replaces the 1870 building on Henrietta Street and has been built by CBC in the grounds of Girvan Academy.

The school provides spaces for learning and teaching including a sensory room, life skills kitchen, multi-use hall, a rebound therapy trampoline room, hydrotherapy pool and external areas that support outdoor learning. The new school also increases capacity by around a third with 20 children and young people able to be taught at any one time (up from 15 at the old school).

Councillor William Grant, portfolio holder for lifelong learning said it was great to see the project completed on time and on budget,

“We’re committed to delivering the best possible education to children and young people, with this project a great example of investing in our rural communities,” said Mr Grant.

“The new Invergarven can now build on its enviable reputation for excellence and provide children and young people with the opportunity to learn in a modern, fit-for-purpose environment that continues the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Invergarven.

“Built in the grounds of Girvan Academy, both schools will build on the close ties that already exist between the two schools, something that will have great benefits for young people in both schools.”

Kimberley Keenan, headteacher at Invergarven said everyone is happy to make the move: “After months of planning and visits to the site it’s great to finally get settled in to this fantastic building, with the children and young people absolutely loving their new school.

“The new school is chalk and cheese to what we had before and the difference this spacious open campus will have on the way our young people can learn will be significant.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who worked so hard for the school to be completed on time, for the support of our families, and I’m looking forward to starting to write the next chapter in Invergarven’s history.”