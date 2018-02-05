Rainbow flag is flying

South Ayrshire Council will be flying the rainbow flag throughout February to mark LGBT History month.

This takes place in Scotland every February and is an opportunity to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender lives and culture.

The rainbow flag highlights the significant contribution LGBT people make both in South Ayrshire and across the world.

Councillor Laura Brennan-Whitefield, chair of the Equality and Diversity Forum said: “LGBT History Month presents us with an opportunity to learn more about the issues faced by minority groups in our communities.

Siobhan Fahey from Ayrshire LGBTQ Group said: “This public display of support can help many people struggling with their own sexual orientation or gender identity see that they have support from the wider local community.”

Events and activities are taking place across South Ayrshire to mark LGBT History Month including ‘Purple Friday’ on February 23, organised by LGBT Youth Scotland.