Rat problem in centre of Girvan

A seven day action order has been served on the owners of a Girvan town centre building to clean it up.

The derelict former bingo hall is thought to be responsible for the large number of rats that have been plaguing the town centre, which has been described by some as a ‘no go zone’.

After receiving complaints South Ayrshire Council was forced to step in and issue an order on the building, for the owners to take immediate action,

A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council said earlier this week: “We recently issued a notice to the building’s private owner to deal with environmental health issues and we can confirm that pest control management is now underway.

“We’ll be reviewing the work to make sure that progress is being made on site and understand that a programme of works is also being considered by the owner to make the former bingo hall secure.

“To complement this, the council is working with Scottish Water to treat the nearby sewer network to help fully address the issue.”

Conservative councillor Martin Dowey added: “The council officers are working with the local businesses to try and resolve the rat problems ASAP. I was approached today (Monday), by a number of local businesses about the on going problem.

“I along with Councillor Fitzsimmons have arranged for the council’s environmental services to attend in Girvan, as a matter of urgency, before the problem gets worse.”