Record breaking spending in the region

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The money will be spent on improved sports and leisure facilities, state-of-the-art schools, better roads, extending early years provision, job creation support and business growth, to transform towns and villages and benefit every single person across South Ayrshire.

More than £113 million will be invested in schools and early years facilities: new schools for Girvan Primary (£22.4m), Carrick Academy, Maybole (£21.2m), Glenburn Primary and St Ninian’s Primary shared campus in Prestwick (£17.6m) and Sacred Heart Primary in Girvan (£3.9m), as well as a range of school refurbishment projects.

To support the expansion of early years provision from 600 hours to 1140 hours for three and four year olds and eligible two year olds by 2020, £12.7m will be invested in early learning and childcare projects. Projects being progressed in 2019/20 include the opening of the new Cherry Tree Early Years Centre; extensions at Barr, Coylton, Kincaidston and Symington Early Years Centres; a new-build Forehill Early Years Centre; and a new Early Years Centre at Ayr Grammar Primary.

Almost £50m will be spent on sport and leisure facilities across the area, including £40m for a new leisure facility in Ayr town centre, £7.1m for additional sporting facilities at Craigie Sporting Centre, £845,000 for an all-weather pitch in Girvan, £578,000 to refurbish and extend the King George V changing facilities, £535,000 to refurbish the national Bowling Centre at Northfield, and £400,000 to upgrade sporting facilities at Whitletts.

An additional £9.5 million will be spent on road reconstruction and improvement, taking the total over the ten years to £17.5m, plus over £5m has been allocated for street-lighting and LED replacement.

Other significant areas of investment includes £11.1 million for a green waste/household recycling and waste transfer station, £6m in cemetery infrastructure, £1.5m for the provision of Place Plans, and £1m to support the regeneration of Maybole town centre, £21m of investment in Prestwick Airport as part of the council’s contribution to delivering the Ayrshire Growth Deal, which is being supported by funding of £200 million from the UK and Scottish Governments.

Councillor Peter Henderson, portfolio holder for resources and performance, said: “This is a milestone for the people and places of South Ayrshire, marking a record-breaking level of funding that will create a legacy for generations to come.

“The capital investment we have set out will touch the lives of everyone in South Ayrshire and make them better – whether that’s through giving our children the best possible start in life, providing our young people with the best education in the highest quality facilities, providing access to first-class sport and leisure facilities that support people to get fit and active and support their health and wellbeing, or delivering the infrastructure to create jobs and grow the economy.

“It is a bold and ambitious programme that will have a positive impact everywhere – towns and villages, urban and rural. It not only reflects our ambitions for our people and places, but sets out how we are going to turn those ambitions into reality, and I look forward to seeing that happen in the months and years ahead.

“We are well and truly leading the way in delivering innovative investment programmes that will have long-lasting and positive impacts for our people, our places and our future.”