Red Arrows confirmed

The Red Arrows will appear twice at the Ayrshire based Scottish International Airshow, it was confirmed this week.

They are part of a line-up of expert aerobatic displays set to thrill the public on Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, 2018.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, tourism and leisure said: “With an unprecedented council funding package in place for airshows in 2018 and 2020 and a commitment to building on the success of the fantastic previous events, we can already see that this year’s flying programme is building up to be the most exciting yet.

“I have no doubt that the Red Arrows’ double display will be a major draw for visitors from across the country and bring in tens of thousands of tourists to South Ayrshire.