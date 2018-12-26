Region has fewer GP practices than in 2008

New figures have revealed that the number of GP practices in NHS Ayrshire & Arran is on the decline, with four practices lost since 2008.

Practice list sizes have increased by an average of six per cent over the same period. The figures come after recent warnings from the Royal College of General Practitioners that Scotland could be short of more than 800 family doctors by 2021.

Scottish Conservative MSP for South Scotland, Brian Whittle said: “The lack of GP practices directly affects waiting times and forces people into Accident and Emergency, putting pressure on those services as well.”