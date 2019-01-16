Region’s well cared for roads

Road maintenance in South Ayrshire has won the local authority an UK award for its roads, highways and winter maintenance.

The Association of Public Service Excellence awards recognise outstanding performers and year on year improvements to frontline services.

Councillor Ian Cochrane said: “After a bad winter last year we invested an additional £3 million to start to tackle the issues left behind by freezing temperatures and heavy rain. This has helped to keep communities connected and while our work continues, especially in the colder months, we are committed to doing everything we can to support the local economy and to keep people moving.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved across all of the services highlighted at the awards for their ongoing dedication on delivering the best possible outcomes for people living across South Ayrshire.”

APSE chief executive Paul O’Brien congratulated South Ayrshire Council for their strong showing: “APSE’s data benchmarking service allows local government to recognise those top performing local councils alongside those who are striving to continuously improve their frontline services.

“Right across local government our member councils are driving forwards on service improvements and placing quality at the heart of what they do.

“All of our finalists are showing a real commitment to those services which we all value at a neighbourhood level.”