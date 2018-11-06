Remembering local men who fell in WW1

A group of Girvan businesses have joined forces to create a display in the town centre to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Rachel Duckett explained: “It was brought to my attention at the end of August that no one in Girvan was creating a knitted poppy display for the town.

“I asked my customers if they would crochet and knit some poppies so that we could create a display.

“The response from the local community was fantastic and we were inundated with poppies.

“Along with Winifred Wright of ‘Girvan Pottery’ and ‘The Wave’ we organised, designed and created a display of eight banners, all of which are available for sale in order to raise funds for Poppy Scotland.

“These are now on display in the shop window of ‘Buttons Galore’ at 4 Knockcushan Street Girvan. This is a great location across from Stumpy Tower and can be easily viewed by passing traffic and visitors and locals alike.

“Richard and Lorna Conaghan of ‘Girvan & District Great War Project’ have filled the window with photographs and information which completes the display.

“We are hoping to raise funds for Poppy Scotland but, more importantly, we wanted to show that ‘Girvan Remembers’.

Girvan and District Great War Project are hosting at exhibition in Colmonell Village Hall, this weekend to remember the men who fell in the Great War, with information on display of all 58 Colmonell men who died. The exhibition opens at 11am on Saturday, November 10, and 11.30am on Sunday.

The organisers of the project have also been organising the laying of poppy stones at memorials in villages and towns across Carrick ahead of Sunday’s remembrance services.

South Ayrshire Services of Remembrance, Sunday, November 11, 2018.

The morning service at the Auld Kirk of Ayr (St John the Baptist) starts at 9.30am and attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Ayrshire, the Provost of South Ayrshire, MPs, MSPs, representatives of the armed forces, Ayrshire Yeomanry, B Coy 52 Lowland 6 Scots, military cadets, police and fire services, Royal British Legion and uniformed youth organisations. During this year’s centenary service, a stunning poppy banner will be on display in the Auld Kirk, comprising more than 4,100 poppies that have been knitted, crocheted or hand-made by people and communities across South Ayrshire.

Following the service, the Provost will lead the procession from the church via Kirk Wynd, High Street, New Bridge Street and Sandgate to the War Memorial at Wellington Square where, during a short service led by the Minister of Ayr, wreaths of red poppies are laid, followed by a Two Minute Silence, the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille and the National Anthem.

Remembrance ceremonies also take place at the War Memorials in Girvan, Maybole, Troon, and Prestwick, with smaller ceremonies at villages throughout South Ayrshire, led by the local Minister and attended by local councillors, who lay wreaths.

All Remembrance Ceremonies are free and open to anyone to attend.

The Acts of Remembrance in South ayrshire’s five main towns will take place at these War Memorials: Ayr: Wellington Square, Ayr at 10.45am; Troon: The Esplanade, South Beach, Troon at 10.45am; Prestwick: The Cross, Prestwick at 12.30pm; Maybole: 10am service at Maybole Town Hall then parade to War Memorial, Maybole at approx 11am for wreath-laying; Girvan: War Memorial, Girvan 10am at Cenotaph at Stair Park, followed by parade to North Parish Church and on to the Garden of Remembrance.