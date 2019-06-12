Restoration of the Steven Fountain

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The historic water feature, which dates back to 1892, should be gushing again by July if all goes to plan. A test run on May 31 saw the fountain burst into life.

Councillor Siobhian Brown is on a mission to restore the B-listed structure – known as the Steven Fountain.

After doing some research she discovered it was likely turned off about 15 to 20 years ago.

She said: “I can’t remember it ever working and everyone I spoke to says they can’t remember it working.

“A few people have asked me about it.”

History Facebook group Remembering Auld Ayr supplied her with old pictures to give her an idea of how it looked in its early days.

The Ayr West councillor said: “There are magnificent old photos showing the fountain mobbed with people. There is so much history associated with it – more than 100 years.”

Council staff managed to get it operating again and history lover Councillor Brown went along to see the result.

It still needs a bit of tinkering with spouts requiring repairs but otherwise the turn-on went smoothly.

The weather battered stonework still requires a fresh lick of paint. The colour is up for debate and grey was likely the original shade, although the fountain was most recently painted white.

Councillor Brown said: “It’s time to bring this fountain back to life. We tested it and there are a few issues that need addressed but generally it’s working. Now we are going to get it repainted and freshened up and it should be up and running for the summer.”

James Steven presented Ayr with the fountain in 1892.